Suspect in murder case indicted by grand jury News Suspect in murder case indicted by grand jury September 3, 2016 is a day those that live on Cotten Lane in Rosenberg will most likely never forget. It's the day that a woman's body was found inside a home during a fire. That woman was Nancy Dean, 32.

"You know she hadn't lived here very long, she had bought that house and was fixing it up," says Carol Benjamin, a neighbor.

Almost immediately, the Rosenberg Police Department named Valentine Gonzalez Jr., 52, as the main person of interest.

"He was at the house mowing the lawn that day," says Lt. Chad Pino.

At the time Gonzalez has a warrant out for failing to register as a sex offender.

Police brought him in for questioning, but they say it wasn't until March that they had enough evidence to arrest him for murder.

"He was brought in for questioning originally and more evidence came to light that lead us in the direction of Mr. Gonzalez", says Lt. Pino.

Monday Gonzalez was indicted by a grand jury.

Neighbors say they were glad to hear the suspect was arrested, but also say they hope Nancy Dean's family is doing okay.

"I just can't imagine what they are going through," says Benjamin.

"God be with them and give them peace, knowing that she is in a better place you know," says Verna Ibe.