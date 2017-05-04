Armed suspect shot and killed by officers during stand off in Katy, HCSO says

- According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, an armed woman engaged in a stand off with officers in Katy was shot and killed by officers.

The standoff began around 2:20 p.m. at a home on Blue Beech Drive. Authorities say at one point the woman called 911 and threatened to shoot officers. A High Risk Operations Unit and negotiating team was called. Around 6:30 p.m. officers tried to breech a window and she pointed a handgun at the officers, and the officers fired and killed her, HCSO says.