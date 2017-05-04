Will County sheriff visited house of dead toddler roughly 60 times

The inside of the Joliet Township home where 1-year-old Semaj Crosby was found dead | Photo via the Will County Land Use Department.

- The house where a toddler was found dead was visited by Will County sheriff's deputies for about 60 times in a little more than a year.

Records obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times in a Freedom of Information Act request show two of the 59 visits to 1-year-old Semaj Crosby's Joliet Township house were welfare checks. Forty of those calls were for probation checks.

The Sun-Times reports among the other reasons for sheriff's visits between February 2016 and April 2017 were "disturbances, "crisis intervention," to delivering subpoenas and "public service."

The sheriff's department says it wasn't known how much time the girl spent in the home because her biological parents did not live together.

The girl was found dead under a couch April 26. The sheriff's department says her death is "an ongoing criminal investigation."