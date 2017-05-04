Two firefighters injured, 1 of them shocked, in southeast Houston

Apartment building fire in southeast Houston on May 4, 2017
Apartment building fire in southeast Houston on May 4, 2017
By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:May 04 2017 11:06AM CDT

Updated:May 04 2017 11:06AM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Two firefighters were injured, one of them by electric shock, at the site of an apartment building fire in southeast Houston.

At the apartment complex on Park Place Boulevard near Hartford Street, one of the firefighters used a saw and accidentally cut through a power source, causing him to get shocked. That firefighter was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center. A second firefighter was also injured and taken to the same hospital.

Neither firefighter has yet been identified.


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston