Massive fire engulfs Charlie's BBQ in North Houston News Massive fire engulfs Charlie's BBQ in North Houston Firefighters battle a 3-alarm fire at a beloved Houston favorite, Charlie's BBQ in North Houston. Fire crews responded to a call on 8220 Airline Road around 6 am. Responders have now contained the fire, but investigators have no word on the cause.

- Firefighters battle a 3-alarm fire at a beloved Houston favorite, Charlie's BBQ in North Houston. Fire crews responded to a call on 8220 Airline Road around 6 am. Responders have now contained the fire, but investigators have no word on the cause.

Stay informed with updates on this developing story.