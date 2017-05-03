Firefighters rescue painters stuck outside Phoenix high-rise building

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 03 2017 09:23AM CDT

Updated:May 03 2017 04:45PM CDT

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Firefighters have rescued two painters who were stuck on an outside platform on a high-rise building in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the painters became stuck on the 11th floor outside a building near 48th Street and Thomas Road on Wednesday morning after their scaffolding broke. The painters were not injured.

