Little girl shows off new prosthetic leg to classmates in a heart melting video

A 7-year-old showed off her brand new prosthetic leg to her friends at school and their reaction will melt your heart.

Anu is a sweet 7-year-old from the UK. BBC Midlands reported Anu's right leg was amputated shortly after being born.

She recently got a new pink prosthetic leg and was super excited to show her friends at school-- as one should be. The sports blade was designed to give Anu more freedom to run, jump, and dance .

A heartwarming video was tweeted of Anu walking into her school's courtyard. The kids immediately stopped playing ball and ran over to admire Anu's "new pink foot."

After a few “ohh’s” and “ahh’s” her classmates began embracing her with warm hugs. They put her sports blade to test and went for a run around the courtyard.

This is the video BBC tweeted, it will make you bust out in tears.

Anu is seven and goes to school in Birmingham. Look what happened when she showed her friends her new sports blade. It's just gorgeous!🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Aa1UlnhlQy — BBC Midlands Today (@bbcmtd) May 3, 2017

Are you crying yet? Because we are and so is the internet!

Someone tweeted, "Bit of dust in my eye there..."

@bbcmtd Bit of dust in my eye there... — Steve Knowles (@smk27Steve) May 3, 2017

We hope this workplace had enough tissues to go around. "Every single person in this office had a tear & a smile."

@LeChatInnocent @bbcmtd Every single person in this office had a tear & a smile — (((Ms M&M))) (@imat106) May 3, 2017

A mother who could relate to Anu's situation said, "My son was born with only one leg. His schoolmates had no problem with his prosthesis, and protected him from bullies."