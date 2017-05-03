Deacon charged in child abuse case

- An ordained deacon from a northwest Houston church has been charged with super aggravated sexual assault and continuous sexual abuse of a child related to at least two sexual assault incidents since May 2016.

Barry Todd Durrell, 55, served as a deacon at West Houston Seventh-Day Adventist Church on West Sam Houston Parkway North near Emnora Lane.

The first incident occurred inside the church in May 2016. Police say Durrell took a two-year-old boy into the building and sexually assaulted the boy in a closet before the boy's mother found the child and Burrell in that room.

A seven-year-old boy told family members in February 2017 about ongoing assaults. As the boy was attending a class at the church, police say Burrell would take him multiple times to the restroom and sexual assault him. That boy also said he was sexually assaulted in two other locations.

Investigators say there may be other victims and are encouraging anyone with information or who may have had contact with Barry Durrell to contact the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division by phone at 713-830-3254 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.