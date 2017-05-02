Advocacy group holds mock auction to show horrors of sex trafficking

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - On the week of the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference, anti-sex trafficking group Free the Captives held a mock modern day sex slave auction to highlight the horrors of sex trafficking in Houston.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - On the week of the 2017 Offshore Technology Conference, anti-sex trafficking group Free the Captives held a mock modern day sex slave auction to highlight the horrors of sex trafficking in Houston.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.