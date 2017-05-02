ATM burglary at north Houston Gallery Furniture News ATM burglary at north Houston Gallery Furniture Police are searching for two males who used power saws to remove an ATM from the Woodforest National Bank branch inside the original Gallery Furniture store in north Houston.

Officers arrived to the store at around 5 a.m. Tuesday in response to overnight cleaning crew members who contacted police and reported seeing the burglars with the power saws. The workers were able to run to the back of the store when they saw the burglars and were not hurt.

The burglars were able to throw the ATM over a fence and load it into a pickup truck.

K-9 unit officers helped search for the burglars but police were unable to find the males.

Police will review surveillance video of the burglary to help identify the suspects.