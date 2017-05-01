Woman found dead, suspect shot by police News Woman found dead, suspect shot by police The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, but when police entered they home they found a woman's body.

- Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Conroe police got the call of a family dispute near the intersection of Hildred and Thompson.

"As the officers approached the residence, they could hear a disturbance inside the door," says police chief Philip Dupuis.

Police say inside was a male suspect with a gun.

"They opened the door and the female broke free from the suspect, she fled the residence, officers to obtain the suspect, as he retreated back into the residence that's when he pointed a firearm at the officers and the officer discharged his weapon," says Chief Dupuis.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, but when police entered they home they found another body--a woman's body. They say she was dead before they arrived on scene.

"After subsequent search of the residence a 52-year-old Denise Russell was found deceased in the residence," says Chief Dupuis.

Neighbors reacted to what they saw and say it's not common to see these types of shootings in this part of Conroe.

"A neighbor came over and said there was a shooting, a standoff and we were like what, nothing really happens in this neighborhood actually," says Raquellyn Palacios.

"I'm really sorry, it's really heartbreaking loosing a loved one, especially is traumatic," says Erica Rodriguez.

Police also say a 5-year-old was found safe inside the home.