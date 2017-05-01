Brush fire erupts near homes in the Hollywood Hills

- A fire that broke out late Monday morning scorched about an acre and a half of brush close to several homes in the Hollywood Hills area.

The fire was reported about 11:35 a.m. in the 1700 block of Monte Cielo Court, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Los Angeles County firefighters were assisting Los Angeles city firefighters in the effort to extinguish the flames and prevent homes from being damaged.

