Texas Senate votes to pass Houston Pension Solution

- The Texas Senate has approved a bill potentially cutting billions in future costs from Houston's cash-strapped police and firefighter pension plans.

Republican Sen. Joan Huffman's proposal was approved Monday 23-5. She said it wasn't perfect but still "critical" to America's fourth largest city's future.

Plagued by investments that didn't meet high return expectations set previously, Houston is facing about $8 billion in unfunded pension liabilities. Mayor Sylvester Turner has warned of up to 2,200 layoffs.

Huffman's plan is similar to one backed by Turner. It provides $1 billion in payments from bond proceeds to be divided among the police and firefighter pensions, while lowering the plans' future investment yield targets.

The bill didn't include a conservative-backed effort to change both funds from guaranteed pension payments to 401(k)-style "defined contribution" plans.

The City of Houston Mayor's Office released the following statement on Monday:

The Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 2190, the Houston Pension Solution, Monday with a 25-5 vote. The plan now must receive the approval of the full House and the signature of the Governor to become law.



“Today, the Senate approved a locally developed and agreed-to solution that will place the City of Houston on a sustainable financial path,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I’d like to thank Senator Joan Huffman, the bill’s author, and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick for their work in moving this forward.”



The Houston Pension Solution will immediately reduce the City’s $8.2 billion unfunded liability through future benefit reductions. Under the plan, which utilizes a more realistic 7 percent rate of return on investments, the City will be required to meet its annual contribution until the unfunded liability is fully paid off in 30 years. An innovative corridor concept controls costs for the City. The plan has the support of two of the three pension system boards, City Council and the Greater Houston Partnership. The Senate’s approval comes on the same day more than 50 CEOs and Houston business leaders released a letter of support (see letter here).



“The Senate has listened to the will of stakeholders in Houston,” Mayor Turner said. “We now move forward to the House of Representatives, where I have full confidence my former colleagues will follow suit.”



The House is scheduled to vote on House Bill 43, SB 2190’s companion, on Saturday, May 6. The bill is authored by Rep. Dan Flynn, chair of the House Pensions Committee. The bill passed that committee last month on a 6-1 vote.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick released the following statement on Monday:

Senate Bill 2190 goes a long way in protecting the pensions of our first responders as well as the interests of Houston taxpayers. It addresses a problem that has been building for thirty years and will help put the City of Houston on sound-footing. This has been one of the most challenging pieces of legislation to pass in my ten years in public office because there are so many stakeholders. However, in the end, the vast majority of those stakeholders agreed this is the best way forward. I commend the commitment, leadership and hard work of Sen. Huffman and all those who helped pass this historic legislation. There is no doubt that Senate Bill 2190 represents meaningful progress towards establishing a fair and sustainable solution to the City of Houston's pension problem," said Sen. Joan Huffman. "It ensures that taxpayers will not have to absorb future pension costs while protecting the city from a spiral of debt and a full-scale financial crisis. I thank all my fellow senators for their support on this important bill. Today, the Senate approved a locally developed and agreed-to solution that will place the City of Houston on a sustainable financial path," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "I'd like to thank Sen. Joan Huffman, the bill's author, Sen. Whitmire, and Lt. Governor Patrick for their work in moving this forward. The concerns with Sen. Huffman's bill regarding police pensions have all been addressed to our satisfaction," said Ray Hunt, President of the Houston Police Officers Union. "We applaud Sen. Huffman and her colleagues who voted yes along with the lieutenant governor for staying the course to get this important legislation passed in the senate.

Texas Senator Paul Bettencourt's office released the following statement on Monday: