$5,000 reward in search for convicted sex offender wanted for violating parole

- Authorities are searching for a convicted child sex offender believed to be in the Houston area who is wanted for violating parole. Crime Stoppers say Kevin Duane Jenkins is currently on parole for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age and absconded from a halfway house.

Jenkins is described as a white male, 6'0", 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities say he may be traveling on foot, may be under the influence of alcohol of narcotics and may be homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. There is a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.