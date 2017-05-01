Free Chipotle for teachers on Tuesday

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 01 2017 02:52PM CDT

Updated:May 01 2017 03:10PM CDT

Chipotle is honoring teachers this week with free lunch on Tuesday.

Teacher Appreciation Day at Chipotle is Tuesday May 2nd from 3 p.m. until closing.

Chipotle says teachers, faculty and staff can bring in their school ID to any Chipotle in the U.S. and get a Buy One Get One Free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos.

The offer is only valid for in-restaurant orders. 


