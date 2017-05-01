Cops 'ticket' twin toddlers in Washington Heights

- Twin toddlers out for an apparent joy ride Sunday in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan were stopped by two NYPD officers.

The brothers were behind the wheel of a large toy car on the sidewalk when the officers got out of their patrol car and approached the boys with a summons in hand.

"Stopping traffic over here on St. Nicholas Avenue," a male voice is heard saying off-camera.

According to the NYPD, the boys were "issued a warning."

"As everyone in NYC knows driving on the sidewalk is strictly prohibited, but these two little guys got off with a warning (plus a high five and two new friends)!" reads the caption on video posted by the NYPD to Facebook.