Goats helping make California's fire season less severe News Goats helping make California’s fire season less severe Some animals aren’t just hanging around in Northern California, these days. They’re hard at work, gobbling up all the weeds and grasses on the hillside so they won’t burn, in case of fire.

Fire season is approaching so they’re hard at work, picking up landscaping chores -- or eating as we’d probably refer to their duties.

Dozens of four-legged workers have been brought in specifically to eat, just like they do at every opportunity.

Some refer to them as living, breathing weed-wackers.