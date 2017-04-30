Soldier from Georgia dies in Iraq

The Department of Defense announced the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.



1st Lt. Weston C. Lee, 25, of Bluffton, Georgia, died April 29, in Mosul, Iraq, from injuries while conducting security as part of advise and assist support to partnered forces. The incident is under investigation.

According to a Facebook post by the 82nd Airborne Division, 1st LT Lee was killed in Iraq when an IED detonated during a patrol outside Mosul.

He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 325th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

"1st LT Wes Lee was an extraordinary young man and officer. He was exactly the type of leader that our Paratroopers deserve," said Col. Pat Work, Falcon 6, commander of 2nd Brigade Combat Team. "Our sincere condolences and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

1st. Lt. Lee's awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Ranger Tab, the Parachutist Badge, and the Army Service Ribbon. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, and the Meritorious Service Medal.