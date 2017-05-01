Police investigate after baby taken inside stolen car in NE Houston

- Police are searching for suspects after a baby was taken inside a stolen Ford Fusion in NE Houston this morning. The baby was found safe and alive after a quick search in the area by officers. Authorities say the suspects took the Ford Fusion with a 1-year-old inside around 5:45 near the 1000 block of Pennygent Lane.

