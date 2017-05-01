Father killed by home invasion suspects in Southeast Houston News Father killed by home invasion suspects in Southeast Houston Police are looking for two people responsible for killing a father and a husband during a home invasion in Southeast Houston. Homicide detectives say that two suspects struggled with the father at the 4200 block of Gassmere street. The dad was then shot and killed

Police say that they received a call around 3:00 a.m. when they arrived. They found the father who was shot and had him transported to the hospital. he did not survive his injuries. The man's wife, 19-year-old stepson and 17-year-old stepdaughter were in the home at the time. Police are trying to determine how suspects gained entry as no broken glass was found.

One of the family members say they gave robbers cash during the incident. Initial reports about the suspects are that they were two black males, 16 to 17--both wearing hoodies. If you have any information in this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS.

