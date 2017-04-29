Two arrested after shooting spree in La Mirada and Whittier kills 1, injures 3 News Two arrested after shooting spree in La Mirada and Whittier kills 1, injures 3 Whittier police have arrested a man and women in connection with a shooting at a hotel, and sheriff's homicide detectives Sunday investigated if the pair was related to random shootings in La Mirada and Whittier that left one man dead and three people injured.

Jose Sahagun, 33, of Norwalk, was killed as a string of apparent random attacks unfolded -- starting with a carjacking -- in Pico Rivera, Whittier and La Mirada, police and sheriff's deputies said.

The carjacking was reported about 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the Pico Rivera area.

At about 4 p.m., reports began coming in about a man and a woman in the stolen car began shooting at people in Pico Rivera, sheriff's deputies said.

More shootings occurred in other locations.

One location was at about 4 p.m. Saturday at Santa Gertrudes Avenue and Alicante Road in La Mirada, where Sahagun was wounded. He was taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange, where he died at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, according to an Orange County coroner's official.

At least four shooting victims were taken from multiple locations to hospitals for treatment, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

A shooting at about 8 p.m. Saturday in Santa Fe Springs was also being investigated as related to the others. It was at the Budget Inn near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway and Carmenita Road, Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

There was no word if anyone was wounded at the Budget Inn.

At 8:30 p.m., Whittier police went to an a hotel -- possibly the Budget Inn. There, they arrested a man and woman in a stolen car, who matched descriptions of the people involved in the first shooting.

The man and woman were held today without charges at the Whittier police station, sheriff's deputies said.

