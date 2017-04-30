Galveston Bay Foundation launches app for reporting pollution

By: Darlene Janik Faires

Posted:Apr 30 2017 06:11PM CDT

Updated:Apr 30 2017 06:11PM CDT

GALVESTON, Texas (FOX 26) - The Galveston Bay Foundation has put the power of protecting the bay in the community's hands. It recently launched a new app that allows users to report any land or water pollution within minutes.


