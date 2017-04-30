Kittens can hide anywhere

Britney Dia ne is a YouTuber and entrep reneur based in Corona, California, who was preparing a bottle for her four-week-o ld kitten , Chanel, on April 29, when she lost track of the kitty, who had snuck inside a Kleenex tissue box.

Diane shared several photos of Chanel inside the tissue box. She told Storyful that she had put Chanel on the table while she prepared the kitten’s lunch. Chanel apparently climbed into the box for a nap, popping out an hour later.

We just spent a hour looking for her. pic.twitter.com/x00nQNP4nS — Britney Diane (@Britneydortiz) April 29, 2017

In an earlier post Britney explained how Chanel came into her life.

They were going to kill her at the shelter because no one wanted to take care of her. So I saved her. And fell in love. pic.twitter.com/KwJUZBlSuU — Britney Diane (@Britneydortiz) April 20, 2017