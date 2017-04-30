Kittens can hide anywhere

Posted:Apr 30 2017 10:50AM CDT

Updated:Apr 30 2017 10:50AM CDT

California (Storyful Newswire) -

Britney Diane is a YouTuber and entrepreneur based in Corona, California, who was preparing a bottle for her four-week-old kitten, Chanel, on April 29, when she lost track of the kitty, who had snuck inside a Kleenex tissue box.

Diane shared several photos of Chanel inside the tissue box. She told Storyful that she had put Chanel on the table while she prepared the kitten’s lunch. Chanel apparently climbed into the box for a nap, popping out an hour later.

 

In an earlier post Britney explained how Chanel came into her life.

Britney Diane via (Storyful Newswire)


