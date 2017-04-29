Groups search for missing Cypress teen who has autism News Groups search for missing Cypress teen who has autism Volunteers canvas the area around Cypress Ranch High School, the last place where Nahum Legaspi, 19, was seen. His parents tell FOX 26 that he frequently communicated non-verbally because he has autism.

Volunteers canvas the area around Cypress Ranch High School, the last place where Nahum Legaspi, 19, was seen. His parents tell FOX 26 that he frequently communicated non-verbally because he has autism.

"He went to school and he didn't come back, we haven't seen him since Wednesday", says his mother Azucena Mayorja.

His parents, emotional, for the last few days they have been searching for their son with family, friends, the Cypress ISD Police Department and Texas Equusearch. The groups have been looking everywhere from fields, construction sits and woods around the Bridge Land Neighborhood.

"We did find a backpack and it was validated that it was his backpack so in an area that is kind of north of west Fry Road", says search coordinator Jack Boggess with Texas Equusearch.

"We believe he is in the area, there are good signs that he is in this area but the main concern right now is he has not been eating for three days", says Alfredo Legaspi, Nahum's father.

We are told Legaspi had got into trouble at school the day he left the campus. His mom says he's ran off before, but never quite like this."He's done this before where he has been gone for a couple of hours a few times he got home ether very late or in the morning but this is the first time he's been gone this long", says Mayorja.