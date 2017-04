- Members of Texas EquuSearch are searching for a missing 19-year old who disappeared Wednesday in the Cypress area..

Family members say 19-year-old Nahum Legaspi suffers from autism.

Legaspi, was last seen in the area of Cypress Ranch High School. He was last seen wearing a a blue t-shirt, green shorts and beige shoes.

If you have any information on Nahum's whereabouts, please call the Cy-Fair ISD Police Department at (281) 517-6053 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.