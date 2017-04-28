Former Chipotle Mexican Grill employee arrested in video camera case

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (FOX 26) - Missouri City police say they have arrested a man in a case of illegal recording of women inside a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant bathroom over a five-to-day period.
A woman says she was a victim of the recordings and spoke with FOX 26 News about her story and says her young son also used that restroom.
Chipotle Mexican Grill released the following statement on Friday:
Chipotle Mexican Grill and Missouri City, Texas police are cooperating on an investigation into an incident where a former restaurant employee allegedly planted a camera in a restroom at the Chipotle restaurant located at 6245 Highway 6 in Missouri City, Texas.
A Chipotle employee found a video camera hidden in a women’s restroom at the restaurant, and, after learning of the discovery, Chipotle management notified Missouri City police and immediately terminated the employee. The employee was arrested by Missouri City police, and formal charges have been filed. The initial investigation suggests that the camera had been in place for a period of less than a week in February.
“We were shocked and appalled to learn of these allegations,” said Tim Spong, executive director of security at Chipotle. “Nothing is more important than providing a safe environment for our customers and employees, and we have a zero tolerance policy for employee actions that compromise the safety or well-being of customers or other employees. We will continue to work with police throughout this investigation and throughout the prosecution of the individual involved.”
Customers of the Missouri City location who may have information about this incident can contact Chipotle at Chipotle.com/email-us or Detective Medina with the Missouri City police at 281-403-5867.