Former Chipotle Mexican Grill employee arrested in video camera case News Former Chipotle Mexican Grill employee arrested in video camera case Missouri City police say they have arrested a man in a case of illegal recording of women inside a Chipotle bathroom over a five-to-day period.

A woman says she was a victim of the recordings and spoke with FOX 26 News about her story and says her young son also used that restroom.

Chipotle Mexican Grill released the following statement on Friday: