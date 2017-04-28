Coming in June - LEGO's Saturn V Rocket kit - over 3 feet tall

Posted:Apr 28 2017 04:02PM CDT

Updated:Apr 28 2017 04:02PM CDT

LEGO:

Make history with the LEGO® NASA Apollo Saturn V, the first rocket to put people on the Moon! Build the 3 stages of this stunning meter-high rocket and display it on the stand or launch into orbit. Offload the S-IC and S-II sections, dock the lunar lander with the command service module, and complete a successful Moon landing mission!

The set also includes 3 stands to display the model horizontally, 3 new-for-June-2017 astronaut microfigures for role-play recreations of the Moon landings, plus a booklet about the manned Apollo missions and the fan designers of this educational and inspirational LEGO Ideas set.

Hasan Jensen wrote on the LEGO Ideas Blog 
 

The wait is over! After a year in development we're incredibly proud to unveil and present the first official images of the LEGO Ideas 21309 NASA Apollo Saturn V designed by LEGO Ideas members Felix Stiessen (saabfan) and Valérie Roche (whatsuptoday).

You'll be able to find the 1 meter high (approximately 1:110 scale) icon of space exploration in stores from the 1st of June, 2017 for a recommended retail price of just USD 119.99 / EURO 119.99 / GBP 109.99. With 1969 LEGO elements the 21309 NASA Apollo Saturn V rockets its way into LEGO Ideas history as the tallest LEGO Ideas set, as well as the one containing most elements. 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston