Houston, we have a quarterback! Deshaun Watson drafted by Texans News Houston, we have a quarterback! Deshaun Watson drafted by Texans The Houston Texans trade up to get a college football champion, Deshaun Watson. Clemson's Watson will be introduced today. Watson won a national championship, and played in two championships. He was the Heisman finalist twice and now what the Texans have is a championship-winning quarterback.

The Texans traded up from the 25th pick in the first round to the 12th pick in the NFL draft. The Texans traded their first-round pick this year to choose Watson

An emotional Watson remarked to Deion Sanders. "Man, this is God. like we said earlier. This is the persuasion for us, man, and God works in mysterious ways. I'm thankful and I'm blessed."