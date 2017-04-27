Fans celebrate at NFL Draft Day Party at NRG Stadium News Fans celebrate at NFL Draft Day Party at NRG Stadium The doors of NRG Stadium opened at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night and fans packed inside the join in on the fun.

"All the games are awesome and the people are just really great so we are having a really good time," says Hazel Brantley.

Inside games, music and activities, but once the draft began, fans watched on the jumbotron.

"The safety position too because we have been losing our safety", says Cory Henderson.

"This arena, this place deserves a quarterback that can take us to the next level of the NFL, I mean we have been through seven quarterbacks, enough is enough," says Shawn Anderson.

Samjar Samuel was the first fan to show up to the Draft Day Party and he says he agrees.

"Anything can happen on draft night there is a lot of drama involved, teams can trade up, teams can trade down just like stocks, if teams want something they see value they will trade up to get it and hopefully our guy will be there", says Samuel.

After the season ended, the Texans got rid of quarterback Brock Osweiler, so fans are hopeful for a new replacement.

"I hope we can draft a quarterback, I'm hoping for either Deshaun Watson from Clemson University or Patrick Mahomes. The second from Texas Tech University. I'm hoping one of them are available and that the Houston Texans pull the trigger," says Samuel.

"You never know what the heck is going to happen, just to be honest, that's real talk," say another fan Adrin Jackson. "I just feel the same way, we just need a quarterback," says Antoine Arboleda.