Officer-involved shooting in Missouri City

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Apr 27 2017 04:15PM CDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 05:30PM CDT

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (FOX 26) - HPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Missouri City. Police say neither officer nor suspect were wounded.


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston