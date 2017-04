12-year-old Houston girl found after reported missing [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Thalia Macias News 12-year-old Houston girl found after reported missing 12-year-old Thalia Macias, who was reported missing after she was last seen on April 9 in southeast Houston, has been found and has been reunited with her family.

Macias' aunt told FOX 26 News by email that Thalia arrived at a family member's home on Friday morning and has spoken with an investigator who visited her at home. The aunt also said she will take Macias to be checked out.