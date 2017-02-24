DC students honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by reciting 'I Have a Dream' speech at Lincoln Memorial News DC students honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by reciting 'I Have a Dream' speech at Lincoln Memorial

- Back in 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in the nation’s capital and delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

On Friday, 100 fifth grade students from Watkins Elementary School in Washington D.C. recited Dr. King’s famous words once again in front of the Lincoln Memorial in what has become a yearly tradition.

Each student took turns reciting one line from Dr. King's speech and then they all performed songs that include We Shall Overcome and I Have a Dream.

This event was first held 17 years ago after a teacher came up with the idea to honor both Dr. King's birthday and Black History Month. Normally held on the Friday closest to King's birthday on Jan. 15, this year's reading was pushed back to avoid a conflict with the presidential inauguration.