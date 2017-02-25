Mardi Gras celebrations now in 2nd weekend [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption HPD: Teenager stabs father in the neck, Killing him. News Mardi Gras celebrations now in 2nd weekend It's the second weekend of the 106th annual Mardi Gras celebration on Galveston Island. The third largest Mardi Gras celebration in the nation, and the largest in the state of Texas.

A continuous celebration with parties, parades, live music, and of course, bead throwing and catching.



Attendees say the event keeps getting better and better each year, but the only drawback is the traffic. Security was tight at the event, but the entire day was peaceful.



Today's celebrations will end with an electric dance party with DJ's and laser lights. The last day of events in Galveston will be tomorrow for "Family Gras" featuring two children's parades and a pet parade! Admission is free. You can find more information at mardigrasgalveston.com

