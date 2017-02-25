Fundraiser for hero teen killed in robbery News Fundraiser for hero teen killed in robbery Houstonians held a car wash fundraiser Saturday outside the Subway restaurant where 18-year old Javier Flores was shot dead protecting his mother from robbers Wednesday. This as the reward for information leading to his killer ups to $40,000.

- Houstonians held a car wash fundraiser Saturday for 18-year old Javier Flores, who was shot dead protecting his mother during a robbery Wednesday.

Flores' mother Hilda Vasquez says her son died saving her life. Flores worked at the Subway at 3933 Broadway with his mother and when the suspects threatened her, Flores intervened and was shot.

"They could have just taken the money," wept Vasquez at a Crime Stoppers press conference Wednesday. "They didn't have to shoot. They could have taken the whole store if they wanted to."

Crime Stoppers has upped the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Flores' murder to $40,000. Surveillance images of the suspects robbing a different Subway location about two hours later that same evening has been released (click her to view), along with images of a tan or gold Mazda Protoge they are believed to have been driving. The suspects are described as two males, believed to be 16 to 20 years of age.

During Saturday's press conference, officials put out a plea to one of the suspects in hopes he'd turn himself in, saying, "we feel that you are going to be caught, and we want to give you an opportunity to distance yourself from the person who shot because we know you didn't shoot."

The Cesar Chavez High School student is being hailed a hero by those who knew him.

Anyone with information on these suspects are asked to call crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.