Police investigate shooting that claimed life of 8-year-old girl News Police investigate shooting that claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl Houston police are investigating shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Satruday near the 6300 block of South Sam Houston Parkway at West Fuqua.



This afternoon we spoke with Latoyia Jarmon the mother of 8-year-old De'Maree Adkins.

She tells us that she was driving home with her daughter after getting her hair braided when it happened. First her car was hit then her daughter was shot by a woman.



Latoyia Jarmon , mother of 8 year old girl.



Sitting at her kitchen table Latoyia Jarmon cries because her 8-year-old daughter's life was taken a matter of hours before.



Jarmon and her daughter De'Maree were five minutes from home near the Sam Houston Parkway and Fuqua when their vehicle was hit.



A white car that police say may have been racing another vehicle ran a red light, crashing into them.



"They t-boned, at some point somebody from the other two cars that were traveling at a high rate of speed got out and fired at the other vehicle striking a young 8 year old female," says Det . David stark with HPD homicide



Jarmon describes a woman firing 5 to 7 rounds at their vehicle.



"There was a second vehicle that pulled up, let their window down and started firing shots at my car and the shots that they fired at my car hit my baby and they killed her," says Jarmon .



Jarmon went with her daughter in the ambulance to Memorial Hermann, but De'Maree Adkins died at the hospital.



Surrounded by family and friends, Jarmon pleads begging the suspect to turn themselves in.



"I just want the person that did this to know they took away my baby... they took away half of my heart," says Jarmon .



Police say the suspect was driving a 4-door sedan.



The family has set up a Go Fund Me page, click here for more information.