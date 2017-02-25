HPD: Man fatally stabbed by teenaged son

- Houston police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man by his own teenaged son.

This happened around 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the 10400 block of South Drive near Brooklet Drive in southwest Houston.

"Upon arrival they found a male who had sustained a stab wound to the right side of his neck the male was transported to the hospital and while at the hospital was pronounced deceased," Dylan naybors, investigator, HPD homicide



Catina jones, who lives at apartment complex says, "It's scary, but it's happening everywhere regardless of where you live, is everywhere."

Homicide investigators are on scene and the son is being detained at this time.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the stabbing.

