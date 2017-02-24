Woman's body found along Baytown road

Body found along Baytown road
Body found along Baytown road
By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Feb 24 2017 07:20PM CST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 08:30PM CST

BAYTOWN, Texas (FOX 26) - Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found along a Baytown road.

Someone found the body at around 4:30 p.m. Friday on Tri-City Beach Road and called 911.

Investigators arrived to find the body wrapped in a blanket.

Police believe the body is that of a Hispanic woman between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

The body will be taken to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences where a cause of death will be determined.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Baytown police.


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston