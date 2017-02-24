One person dead, another wounded in northwest Harris County shooting

- One man is dead and another is wounded after both were shot in northwest Harris County.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex located on Legacy Park near the North Sam Houston Tollway.

One man was killed in the shooting while the other was taken by a private vehicle to Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital on Tomball Parkway.

Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide investigators are at the apartment complex trying to determine what led to the shooting and if it was related to drugs.