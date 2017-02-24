New beginning for woman living in rat infested rental home News New beginning for woman living in rat infested rental home

- Friday morning Houston city councilman Dwight Boykins and his team met Linda Rhodes at her rental house to move her out.



"Truly I was glad to just get out of there and I just didn't want to be in there no more", says Rhodes.



Rhodes was living in a rental home that she says was infested with rats. Councilman Boykins saw our story on Fox 26 and stepped in. Within a few days and a few calls later Rhodes had a new clean apartment.



"It's an opportunity for Ms. Rhodes to start over, to give her a second chance and I'm so appreciative for project Row House CDC for within one day creating an opportunity for her to move and live within three blocks of where she come from", says councilman Boykins.



Exclusive Furniture decided to help as well. "So we got her basically everything, a new beginning, we got her a new living room set, dining room set, two bedrooms a brand new mattress, just everything you could think about in the house", says owner Sam Zavary.



Inside, new glassware, silverware, bedding, the works. "I'm just so happy right about now, I could just go in the tub tonight, relax, light me up some candles and just oh my God, I don't have to worry about no rats jumping in the tub with me", says Rhodes.



To top it off, the owner of her previous rental home stopped by to give her an entire years rent back, something she plans to use to help start a new life.



Pyburn's Farm Fresh Foods donated several hundred dollars worth of groceries. Commissioner Rodney Ellis and his wife stepped in and helped with the bedding and kitchenware and a local stylist even gave Rhodes a gift card to have a makeover.