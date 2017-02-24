Person shot after vehicle chase ends in Lake Jackson

- Police say one person was shot after firing a weapon toward officers following a vehicle chase that ended in Lake Jackson. Another person was taken into custody.

When law enforcement officers tried to serve a felony warrant just outside of Angleton at around 1 p.m. Friday, one person was taken into custody while another drove away in a vehicle. After an officer located that vehicle, the chase began.

Police say the suspect stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Raintree Lane and Bayberry Court and fired a weapon toward officers, who were forced to fire their weapons. The suspect was wounded and CPR was administered.