Transgender wrestler competes for state high school championship

- A transgender wrestler is competing in the state high school championship tournament in Houston.

Mack Beggs, a 17-year-old student at Euless Trinity High School, was born a girl but identifies as a boy. He won his match in the first round of the tournament Friday.

“All the hard work I’ve put in for the past three years, it comes down to this day and tomorrow," he posted on Facebook.

Under University Interscholastic League rules, he must wrestle against girls even though he’s taking testosterone for his transition and would prefer to compete against other boys.

An attorney for another wrestlers' parents filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the UIL to keep Beggs from wrestling girls. The other parents feel allowing him to compete is unfair and unsafe.

"At least if Mack wants to compete against the boys, she's doing it knowingly and willingly,” attorney Jim Baudhuin said. “The other girls in the bracket don't have that choice. They show up to the girls’ competition, and there is somebody who is not really a girl — not really a boy yet — but who is closer to the boys than the girls.”

The lawsuit will not impact the tournament.

The mother of Beggs' first-round opponent said she wanted her daughter to forfeit because of Beggs' steroid use.

"I'm a protective mom. But she's a fighter. She's not a quitter. She's a senior. She's fought for the last three years to get here and she was going to see it through even though I wasn't sharing the same opinion," she said.

Mother of Mack Beggs' opponent says she wanted her daughter to forfeit because of Beggs' steroid use. pic.twitter.com/q3JGk3o2xI — Allison Harris (@allisonfox4news) February 24, 2017