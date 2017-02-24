Estranged husband shoots and kills his wife, injures sister-in-law inside Pasadena taqueria

- Pasadena police are investigating why a man took aim, killing his wife and injuring his sister-in-law inside a Pasadena taqueria. The estranged husband then turned a gun on himself, taking his own life. The popular taqueria is called Caliente Tierra located on Red Bluff and Estate.

According to first reports on the scene, the estranged husband now identifed as Manuel Casique Ochoa ordered all the patrons out except for his estranged wife and her sister-in-law. The wife, Margarita Pineda died on the scene. His sister-in-law, Sonia Pineda was hospitalized after being shot in the arm.

Ochoa was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital, but later died. There was no known motive of the shooting.