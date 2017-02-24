Mom says stranger was allowed to take her two children out of Missouri City daycare News Mom says stranger was allowed to take her two children out of Missouri City daycare Call it a parent's nightmare. A Houston area-mom says a total stranger was allowed to take her children out of daycare. Child Protective Services is now investigating a Missouri City daycare after a mom says a complete stranger was able to leave the daycare with her two children this week. She called Southern Preparatory academy to say the father of her two children--ages three and four--would be picking them up. but when he got there, the children were nowhere to be found.

- Call it a parent's nightmare. A Houston area-mom says a total stranger was allowed to take her children out of daycare. Child Protective Services is now investigating a Missouri City daycare after a mom says a complete stranger was able to leave the daycare with her two children this week. She called Southern Preparatory academy to say the father of her two children--ages three and four--would be picking them up. but when he got there, the children were nowhere to be found.

It turns out a grandfather, who went daycare to pick up his grandchildren mistakenly picked up the two kids instead. The daycare turned over her children to the confused and wrong grandfather. "I wanted to know how this confusion came about where my kids were the ones to be given to this man." said the mom.

When the grandfather discovered he had the wrong children, he returned them to the daycare. They were soon reunited with their mom. When FOX 26 reporter Randy Wallace went to Southern Preparatory Academy for a

comment, they ordered us off the property.