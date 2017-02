Police investigating triple shooting at Pasadena taqueria News Police investigating triple shooting at Pasadena taqueria Pasadena police are investigating a triple shooting at a taqueria in the 4400 block of Red Bluff around 8:10 p.m.

- Pasadena police are investigating a triple shooting at a taqueria in the 4400 block of Red Bluff around 8:10 p.m.

Police say one woman was shot in the arm, one person is deceased, and police believe the shooter shot himself.

The alleged shooter was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital.