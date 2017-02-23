Shelter-in-Place ordered for West University residents during gas leak

HOUSTON, TX - A shelter-in-place has been ordered for West University residents during an active gas leak near 6700 W. College. Residents on W. College and the 38-3900 block of Ruskin shelter in place until the leak is contained.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON, TX - A shelter-in-place has been ordered for West University residents during an active gas leak near 6700 W. College. Residents on W. College and the 38-3900 block of Ruskin shelter in place until the leak is contained.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.