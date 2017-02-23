Shelter-in-Place ordered for West University residents during gas leak

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Feb 23 2017 12:15PM CST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 12:15PM CST

HOUSTON, TX - A shelter-in-place has been ordered for West University residents during an active gas leak near 6700 W. College. Residents on W. College and the 38-3900 block of Ruskin shelter in place until the leak is contained.

 

  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston