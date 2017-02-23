65-year-old woman reported missing, has traumatic brain injury

- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public to find 65-year-old Blanca Garza.

Garza, who has a traumatic brain injury and deals with short term memory loss, is described as standing at a height of 5-feet 1-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a pink striped button-up shirt and blue jeans.

Garza was last seen at her home on Koinm Road near Aldine Bender Road at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. She is described as friendly in demeanor, but will not remember pertinent information.

Please contact the HCSO missing person unit at 713-755-7427.