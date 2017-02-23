Ex-boyfriend accused of double stabbing in Baytown

- Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing another man and his ex-girlfriend at a home in Baytown.

According to the first report on the scene, police were called around 1 a.m. Thursday to the 3400 block of Cobblestone Lane where a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the back with a knife. Investigators say that the ex-boyfriend had gone to her home and started arguing with her. The confrontation escalated, and then the ex-boyfriend pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the back. Police say that he then reportedly stabbed the woman's current boyfriend twice in the abdomen. He reportedly stabbed them multiple times while they tried to fend him off.

The man and woman were both taken by Life Flight to Hermann Hospital where officials said they are in serious but stable condition. The suspect fled on foot before officers arrived at the scene and is still at large. Baytown police say they have launched a search for the suspect.