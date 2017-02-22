Judge warns CPS and hospital for unfounded allegations in medical neglect case News Judge warns CPS and hospital for unfounded allegations in medical neglect case Jett and his wife traveled from Thailand to Houston to have their 16-month-old daughter Abigail treated at Texas Children’s Hospital.

- “It’s an incredible relief to be able to be with her and have her back home,” said Keith Jett.

In Only on Fox reports we told you how Jett and his wife traveled from Thailand to Houston to have their 16-month-old daughter Abigail treated at Texas Children’s Hospital.

But within 24 hours, attorney Julie Ketterman says the hospital kicked Keith Jett out and contacted Child Protective Services.

“The first allegation called into CPS, it wasn’t medical neglect, it wasn’t that Abby was harmed, it was suspicion of human trafficking,” Ketterman said.

Then CPS took the baby from the Jetts, claiming they had medically neglected her.

But later court testimony revealed it was the wrong medication not the parents that caused the baby to get sicker.

Abigail is fine now but Judge Michael Schneider isn’t just letting CPS and the hospital off the hook.

In the court’s rendition the judge states, ”it’s actually illegal to put things in reports that are not true or that even have no foundation. And the human trafficking allegation just based on what we know seems completely unfounded.

I have no idea whether it was done because of people’s assumptions regarding people’s race or age difference. It really stinks it really does.”

“If they really thought that there was a crime being committed, shame on them because they darn sure didn’t ask mom, they didn’t talk to dad,” Ketterman said.

Ketterman also points out they didn’t call the police.

During her court testimony the CPS case worker basically admitted to just copying the hospital’s records.

“And I asked her 'did you talk to the nurses individually?' No. 'Did you talk to the doctors individually?' No. 'Did you talk to dad? No,” said Ketterman.

The judge also took Texas Children’s Hospital to task for disregarding subpoena’s and violating the Texas Family Code.

“There needs to be answers as to why this happened and there needs to be things changed so that this doesn’t happen again,” Jett said.

Texas Children’s Hospital sent us this response:

Texas Children’s Hospital believes the providers’ concerns were made in good faith at the time treatment was provided. The hospital aims to protect patients by accurately assessing the social situation and provide prompt response to all requests for records. Providers at Texas Children’s also strive to comply with reporting requirements including reporting suspected abuse or neglect as required by the Texas Family Code.

Child protective Services declined to comment.