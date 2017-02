15-year-old girl shot by pellet gun while walking to school News HISD student shot by pellet gun while walking to school A 15-year-old HISD student was shot in the arm by a pellet gun while she was walking to Westbury High School Wednesday morning.

The girl told police she was walking when two male suspects made suggestive remarks. She said she ignored them and one shot her in the arm with a pellet gun.

Police are still looking for the two suspects.