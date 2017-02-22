United flight from Houston diverted for hydraulic issues

- United Express Flight 4114 from Houston to Charleston, SC was diverted to Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport because the plane was having hydraulic issues. The plane safely landed at the Baton Rouge airport at 2:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport released this statement:

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport received an alert at around 2:19pm, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 that United Express Flight 4114 was being diverted from its route from Houston, TX to Charleston, SC to Baton Rouge, because the plane was having hydrolic issues. Flight 4114 landed safely at Baton Rouge Metropolitan airport at 2:30pm. Passengers on board flight 4114 are being accomodated.

ExpressJet released this statement: